Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,670 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 60.4% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $30,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the second quarter worth about $36,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of PYPL opened at $85.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $129.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens dropped their price objective on PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.