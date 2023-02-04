Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,072 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dollar General by 3.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Dollar General by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth about $303,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dollar General by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 769,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,512,000 after acquiring an additional 29,976 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 82,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,669,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General stock opened at $228.09 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $183.25 and a 52 week high of $262.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $241.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.34.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.43% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Several analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $262.00 to $237.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.93.

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total value of $475,907.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

