Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,630 Shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Camden National worth $1,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Camden National by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its position in Camden National by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 24,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Camden National by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 76,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on CAC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Camden National in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Camden National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

CAC opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $608.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $43.55. Camden National Co. has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $51.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

About Camden National

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

