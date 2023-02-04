Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.04 Million Position in ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,038,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Short Russell2000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000.

RWM stock opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.96. ProShares Short Russell2000 has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $27.14.

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

