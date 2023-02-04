Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,629 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 98.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,329,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $643,267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,835,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,812,000 after purchasing an additional 533,001 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,494,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $198,165,000 after purchasing an additional 101,479 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 151.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,042,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040,046 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,445,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,651,000 after acquiring an additional 137,043 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IRT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.64.

In other news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock opened at $19.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.30. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

