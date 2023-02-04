Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Raised to $158.00 at Bank of America

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Bank of America from $153.00 to $158.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Apple from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $166.49.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $154.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.71 and a 200-day moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $179.61.

Apple Increases Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.05). Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $117.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. YCG LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. YCG LLC now owns 170,684 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,745 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,775 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,031 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,879,000 after buying an additional 13,132 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,167,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 380,138 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.