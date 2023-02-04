Appleton Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Appleton Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 2.2% of Appleton Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Appleton Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,255,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,745,000 after purchasing an additional 431,381 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,083,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,248 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,517,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000,000 after acquiring an additional 83,848 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 95.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,089,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,398,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,071,000 after acquiring an additional 146,032 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

SCHG traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. 1,524,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.82. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $53.18 and a 1 year high of $76.90.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

