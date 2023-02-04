Appleton Group LLC Takes Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Appleton Group LLC purchased a new stake in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. onsemi makes up 0.9% of Appleton Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 3.4% during the second quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. William Blair lowered onsemi from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on onsemi to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.06.

Shares of ON traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.89. The stock had a trading volume of 8,475,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,566,057. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

