Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 337 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $119.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200-day moving average is $98.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.12 and a 12-month high of $145.16.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Summit Insights raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.64.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Featured Stories

