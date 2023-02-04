Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APTV. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Aptiv from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $115.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Aptiv has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $147.05.

Insider Activity

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Aptiv will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.03, for a total value of $680,029.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,897 shares in the company, valued at $59,779,070.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its position in Aptiv by 122.9% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.