Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Aptiv updated its FY23 guidance to $4.00 to $4.50 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.00-$4.50 EPS.

Aptiv Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE APTV traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,669,786. Aptiv has a one year low of $77.96 and a one year high of $147.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Insider Activity

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Aptiv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Bank of America cut Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Aptiv from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aptiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.17.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

