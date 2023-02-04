Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %
Arcadia Biosciences stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.66.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 183.46% and a negative return on equity of 73.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 million. As a group, analysts predict that Arcadia Biosciences will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc is an agricultural biotechnology company which engages in the development of agricultural products for the improvement of the environment and human health. It uses screening, breeding, and biotechnology techniques to create agricultural products for consumers, processors, and farmers.
