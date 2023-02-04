ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of ARCB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. 484,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total value of $613,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,615 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.