ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.19 EPS

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share.
ArcBest Stock Performance
Shares of ARCB traded down $3.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.70. 484,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,113. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day moving average is $79.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $96.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62.
ArcBest Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ArcBest by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in ArcBest by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in ArcBest by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $1,461,000. 88.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.88.
ArcBest Company Profile
ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ArcBest (ARCB)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.