Arcblock Price Hits $0.16 on Top Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 4th. One Arcblock token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000664 BTC on exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $15.33 million and $396,260.02 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arcblock alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.79 or 0.00430190 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,874.66 or 0.29342304 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00415977 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock’s genesis date was January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arcblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arcblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.