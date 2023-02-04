Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,228,000 after acquiring an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 40,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.1% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 32,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $82.28 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $70.02 and a one year high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 25.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.15. The company has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.79.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 4.26%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 20.75%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

