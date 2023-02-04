Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) & Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS) Head to Head Review

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Rating) and Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Leonardo DRS has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Electronics has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Leonardo DRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Arrow Electronics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leonardo DRS 39.19% 4.94% 2.80% Arrow Electronics 3.93% 27.82% 7.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leonardo DRS $2.69 billion 0.25 $25.07 million $1.92 6.93 Arrow Electronics $34.48 billion 0.24 $1.11 billion $21.38 6.20

Arrow Electronics has higher revenue and earnings than Leonardo DRS. Arrow Electronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Leonardo DRS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Leonardo DRS and Arrow Electronics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leonardo DRS 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arrow Electronics 1 3 1 0 2.00

Leonardo DRS presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.75%. Arrow Electronics has a consensus target price of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.29%. Given Leonardo DRS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Leonardo DRS is more favorable than Arrow Electronics.

Summary

Arrow Electronics beats Leonardo DRS on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS, Inc. engages in the provision of defense products and technologies. It develops and manufactures defense products for the U.S. military, intelligence agencies and allies around the world. Its broad technology portfolio focuses on advanced sensing, network computing, force protection, and electrical power and propulsion, as well as a range of key defense priorities. The company operates through two segments: Advanced Sensors & Computing, and Integrated Mission Systems. The Advanced Sensors & Computing segment has been aligned to push towards a more autonomous future. It consists of six business units, which include Airborne & Intelligence Systems, Daylight Solutions, DRS RADA Technologies, Electro-Optical & Infrared Systems, Land Electronics, and Naval Electronics. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of both a ground vehicle integrator and naval power and propulsion system provider. Leonardo DRS was founded by Leonard Newman and David E. Gross in 1969 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc. is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management. The Global Enterprise Computing Solutions segment provides computing solutions and services which include datacenter, cloud, security, and analytics solutions. The company was founded by Robert W. Wentworth and John C. Waddell in 1946 and is headquartered in Centennial, CO.

