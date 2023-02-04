Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 26.96% and a net margin of 3.84%. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics updated its Q1 guidance to $4.40-4.60 EPS and its Q1 2023 guidance to $4.40-$4.60 EPS.

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $132.51. 742,416 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 442,584. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23. Arrow Electronics has a twelve month low of $89.38 and a twelve month high of $134.56. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

Institutional Trading of Arrow Electronics

In related news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total transaction of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 3.5% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Arrow Electronics by 6.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.