Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 21 consecutive years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Arrow Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AROW traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Arrow Financial has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $36.51. The firm has a market cap of $535.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.07). Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.40%. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.09 million. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arrow Financial by 71.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 40.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 19.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

See Also

