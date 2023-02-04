Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Shares Sold by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,201 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $36.74 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.81 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 145,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,576,115.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total value of $396,772.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,287 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,115.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William D. Waddill sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.