Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Shares of Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A (OTCMKTS:ASCMA – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.82 and traded as high as $1.00. Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 19,000 shares trading hands.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Trading Up 5.5 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.82.
Ascent Capital Group Inc Series A Company Profile
Ascent Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Monitronics International, Inc, provides security alarm monitoring services to residential and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. The company provides monitoring services for alarm signals arising from burglaries, fires, medical alerts, and other events through security systems at customers' premises.
