ASD Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.16 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. ASD has a market capitalization of $36.16 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ASD has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000235 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

Buying and Selling ASD

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.0531389 USD and is down -3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,883,675.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars.

