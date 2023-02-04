ASD (ASD) Price Hits $0.0530 on Exchanges

ASD (ASD) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. One ASD token can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000227 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a total market cap of $35.02 million and $1.92 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 11.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00010089 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00048512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00029533 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00019396 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00222671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 42.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001170 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002781 BTC.

About ASD

ASD (ASD) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.05485712 USD and is down -0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,618,098.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

