Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Feb 4th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINCGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ashford Stock Performance

NYSE AINC opened at $14.04 on Wednesday. Ashford has a 12 month low of $11.40 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.95.

Ashford Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

Featured Stories

