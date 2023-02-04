Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Stock Performance

APWC opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $103.38 million for the quarter.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Company Profile

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corp. Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and distribution of telecommunications, power cable, and wire products. Its products includes; Bare Wires, Power Cables, Communication Cables, Electronic Wires & Cables and Enamelled Wires. The firm also provides calibration & testing services.

