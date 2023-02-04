Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTOGet Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $6.00. Atento shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 18,811 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atento Stock Down 21.6 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Atento (NYSE:ATTOGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

