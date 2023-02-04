Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.24

Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.24 and traded as high as $6.00. Atento shares last traded at $5.64, with a volume of 18,811 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Atento in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market cap of $68.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.73.

Atento ( NYSE:ATTO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.60 million. Research analysts expect that Atento S.A. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Atento by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Atento by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC boosted its position in Atento by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Littlejohn & Co. LLC now owns 303,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 22,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

