ATI (NYSE:ATI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $40.10. 3,047,838 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,401,030. ATI has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $40.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATI

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in ATI by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,936 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 2.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 117,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in ATI by 17.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ATI during the third quarter worth $213,000.

ATI Company Profile

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

