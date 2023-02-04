ATI (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. ATI had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ATI opened at $40.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.57. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ATI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new position in ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

