Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 14,548 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for 1.0% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $5,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 7,771 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 91.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 90,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,150,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3,651.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 56,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 55,362 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $108.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.29. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $86.19 and a 52 week high of $127.02.

