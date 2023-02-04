Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 917 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.42 and a 52 week high of $50.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.39.

