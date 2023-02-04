Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $425.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.05.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 984 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.11, for a total transaction of $398,628.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,536,534.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,565.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,323 shares of company stock worth $10,254,684. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $406.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.68 and its 200-day moving average is $388.63. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $120.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 37.52%. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 20.57%.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

