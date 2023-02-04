Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,003 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,636,000 after buying an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 22,588 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock opened at $76.79 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%.

