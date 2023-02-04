Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 76.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises 1.8% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $10,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 918,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,062 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 736,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,376,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 626,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,544 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 269,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,250,000 after purchasing an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 250,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,084,000 after purchasing an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT stock opened at $245.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average is $241.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $217.12 and a 1 year high of $265.79.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

