Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 14,724 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,724 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 248.7% during the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

