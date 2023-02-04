Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,105 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.2% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 40.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 180,462 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,159,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $365.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $291.61 and a 52 week high of $429.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

