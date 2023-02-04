Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LVZ Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $54.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.98. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.92 and a 1-year high of $62.60.

