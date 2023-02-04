Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 295,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.7% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $9,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 78.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 378,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 166,034 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 65,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 6,249 shares during the period. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 231,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after buying an additional 121,941 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 322,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,201,000 after buying an additional 28,085 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 116,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $35.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.51.

