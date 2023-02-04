Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target Cut to $185.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM opened at $169.30 on Friday. Atlassian has a 12-month low of $113.86 and a 12-month high of $352.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a PE ratio of -122.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.19.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.42 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 83.64% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $359,751.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 114,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,177,270.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.48, for a total transaction of $1,011,972.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,442,990.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 266,510 shares of company stock valued at $36,071,496 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Atlassian by 29.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after acquiring an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,075,000 after buying an additional 8,491 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Atlassian in the first quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

