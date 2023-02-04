Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.07.

ACB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.75 to C$1.45 in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

Shares of ACB opened at $1.06 on Friday. Aurora Cannabis has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aurora Cannabis ( NYSE:ACB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.85 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 838.11% and a negative return on equity of 46.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 698,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 220,549 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,370.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 38,934 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,798,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 182,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Aurora Cannabis by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 194,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 84,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products. It also produces and sells indoor cultivation systems and hemp related food products. The firm operates through the Canadian Cannabis and International Cannabis segments. Aurora Cannabis was founded by Terry Booth and Steve Dobler on December 21, 2006 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

