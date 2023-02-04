Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Downgraded to “Sell” at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autoliv has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.31.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Autoliv Stock Down 1.8 %

ALV opened at $90.27 on Tuesday. Autoliv has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $105.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is 54.32%.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autoliv

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. 46.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.