Avalanche Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $263.81 Million (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion and approximately $263.81 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $20.91 or 0.00089627 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00062493 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00010811 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00025024 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,474,936 coins and its circulating supply is 315,068,946 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

