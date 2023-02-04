Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a 200-day moving average of $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $10.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.00 and a beta of 0.90.

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers. It operates through the Waste Management Services and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers waste disposal brokerage and management services, captive landfill management operations, and salt water injection well operations.

