Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Announces Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

Avantor stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.05. 16,722,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,899,907. Avantor has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Insider Transactions at Avantor

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Avantor by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,759,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,671,000 after buying an additional 439,147 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Avantor by 3.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,258,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,276,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 23.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 5,619,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,804 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantor by 92.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,673,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,234,000 after buying an additional 1,763,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Avantor by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,650,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,454,000 after buying an additional 80,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

