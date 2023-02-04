Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.
Shares of Avantor stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. 16,722,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.04.
In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.
Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.
