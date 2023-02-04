Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. Avantor had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Avantor updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of Avantor stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.05. 16,722,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,899,907. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.38. Avantor has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.04.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Stubblefield acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.71 per share, for a total transaction of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,684.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.95 per share, with a total value of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 201.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 69.6% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,578 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVTR. Raymond James cut their target price on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avantor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.