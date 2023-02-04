Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.15-9.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.11. Avery Dennison also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of AVY traded down $7.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $181.20. 595,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,360. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVY. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Avery Dennison from $241.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.80.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avery Dennison in the 3rd quarter valued at $181,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

