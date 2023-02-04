Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.75-1.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.14 billion. Avnet also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

AVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Avnet from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.50.

AVT stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.80. 734,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,955. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Avnet by 29.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Avnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in shares of Avnet by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

