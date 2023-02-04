Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,089 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Axon Enterprise worth $6,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXON. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the second quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,125.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 27.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AXON shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.13.

In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Axon Enterprise news, COO Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total value of $371,016.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 245,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,074,017.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 96,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.49, for a total transaction of $18,396,571.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,748,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $523,495,664.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 347,827 shares of company stock valued at $65,476,161. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AXON opened at $198.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.68 and a beta of 0.84. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.49 and a 52-week high of $204.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $311.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

