Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:AZRE opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global

About Azure Power Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZRE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter.

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

