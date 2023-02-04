Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Azure Power Global from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th.
Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.5 %
NYSE:AZRE opened at $4.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.33. Azure Power Global has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $21.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azure Power Global
About Azure Power Global
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Azure Power Global (AZRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.