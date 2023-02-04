Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells $21,060.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.27 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $237.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. Research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLZE. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Backblaze by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Backblaze during the 1st quarter worth $117,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

