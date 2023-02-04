Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) CFO Sells $21,060.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) CFO Francis P. Patchel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $21,060.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,998.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Backblaze Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $7.27 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $237.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.
Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. Research analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Backblaze
Analyst Ratings Changes
BLZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Backblaze to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.
Backblaze Company Profile
Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Backblaze (BLZE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.