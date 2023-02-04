Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Charles J. Jones Sells 2,000 Shares

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Charles J. Jones sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total transaction of $14,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,418,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Backblaze Trading Down 5.7 %

NASDAQ BLZE opened at $7.27 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $15.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $237.00 million, a P/E ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.95 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 57.47% and a negative return on equity of 54.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLZE. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze during the first quarter worth $261,000. 12.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Backblaze

(Get Rating)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.