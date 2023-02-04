Badger DAO (BADGER) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.46 Million

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 13.7% higher against the dollar. One Badger DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $3.25 or 0.00013856 BTC on popular exchanges. Badger DAO has a market capitalization of $61.54 million and approximately $5.46 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.47 or 0.00428257 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,852.71 or 0.29210471 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.71 or 0.00450601 BTC.

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,958,878 tokens. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

